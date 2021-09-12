why review the movie with Jack Nicholson

MILAN – Eighties nostalgia: for those who have never seen it, the title Longing for tenderness and the soundtrack with sentimental melodies could make you think of a mushy love story. In fact, it’s a very well aged cult that talks about family relationships, specifically the relationship between a mother and a daughter, played by Debra Winger (but what happened?) And Shirley MacLaine, and their neighbor, Mr. Jack Nicholson. Longing for tenderness – you can find it in streaming on CHILI – it was released in 1983, directed by James L. Brooks and based on the novel by Larry McMurtry revolves around marriage, married life, adultery, growth, the mother-daughter relationship and old age: these are the themes on which the story moves and which Brooks managed to direct in what later also brought an Oscar to Shirley MacLaine.

Aurora and Emma are two complicated women, thanks to the fact that Aurora became a mother when she was young and her daughter cannot see her as a point of reference. This is why against her mother’s wishes she marries the teacher Flap Horton, but the marriage is wrecked and she begins a clandestine relationship with a married bank manager. Aurora, for her part, has many suitors but nothing serious. He throws himself into a relationship with his neighbor Garrett (a Jack Nicholson who here seems to play himself, an absolute genius) but he, as a bachelor and womanizer as he is, leaves her. Emma’s illness is what allows the two women to reconnect, and finally build the relationship they never had. Longing for tenderness it is above all its characters, who make up most of the game as they are written and constructed.

Maybe in another movie, with different characters, the story would have seemed too melodramatic and it wouldn’t have worked, but here it is approached in an unconventional way and it works perfectly. Well received by critics and the public, however, it was not easy to work with. The film also risked not to take flight, thanks to the difficulties of finding an actor for Garrett. The character, in fact, is totally invented and was not even present in McMurtry’s book. Four actors turned down the part – including Harrison Ford and Paul Newman – and the choice ultimately fell to Nicholson.

Loading... Advertisements

Longing for tenderness it’s all in James L. Brooks, a great director (see you again Inside the news, we told you about it here) that here films domestic mediocrity and brings in the reverberations of tragedy when the habitual life is interrupted. And even if the plot does not have a real end, it seems that everything happens in these two and a half hours, lost in a story in which many (yes, we) can recognize each other, which relies on a contrasted relationship that we know. everyone, the one with a mother. That relationship that can be hard and limiting, but also warm, reassuring and indestructible. (Re) see it.

Do you want to review Longing for tenderness? You can find it on CHILI

HOT CORN Guides | 5 films with Jack Nicholson to rediscover

Here you can see the trailer for Longing for tenderness: