Why the Instagram post of Kylie Jenner and her private jets is soaring

While heat records keep falling (England recorded a historic temperature of 40.2°C) all over the world and scientists are crying out to warn about the climate emergency, Kylie Jenner decided to look away. The planet is burning? She does not care. Worse, it even offers to bring its stone to the building of the collapse. His main concern in these apocalyptic times? Play “am stram gram” with his private jets.

This is how the businesswoman split a totally lunar post on her Instagram account accompanied by a black and white photo (because you can be a super polluter with style). We see him with his companion, singer Travis Scott, facing two private jets, all captioned: “Do you want to take yours or mine?”. Hilarious.

Between the fact of vulgarly exposing its billions to the face of the world (which burns) and its lack of hindsight in the face of the disastrous carbon footprint generated by the plane, Kylie Jenner’s post was quick to trigger a deserved outcry.

Among the inflammatory comments, we can read: “Rich people shamelessly showing their contribution to climate change by using private jets for a two-hour car ride”, “That’s why we have to tax the rich” or even “Why do I have to limit my meat consumption and use paper straws when the 1% has the right to pump tons of carbon into…

