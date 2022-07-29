Why the platinum blonde of Ana de Armas playing Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’ is the most requested in hairdressers

Blond hair It is the most demanded tone in Spanish hairdressers, as the beauty expert journalist Olga Tarín told us in this article, accounts for 70% of the coloring services performed in the salon. Surely you have also tried, at some time in your life, how blonde hair color looks on you. But what you may not know is that there is a specific shade of blonde hair that triumphs more than any other in and out of beauty salons, Marilyn Monroe wore it first and soon we will see how it suits Ana de Armas because Blondie will soon be released on Netflix, the film based on the homonymous book by Joyce Carol Oateswhere she gets into the role of the ill-fated actress.

Although many times what sells the most is naturalness, that is why techniques such as balayage, Californian or babylight highlights are two of the great winners. when we talk about natural blondesshades with golden and honey sparkles are also among the preferences of those looking for a natural blonde, in fact the Golden Honey blonde tone is one of the winners of the summer 2022 trends. And, of course, blondes platinums so unnatural but SO shocking as eWhat Ana de Armas has worn in the movie ‘Blondie‘, just like Marilyn Monroe’s.

The actress has not shared many shots of the filming of the film, but we have been able to rescue some photographs of the shooting that could not be more surprising, Ana de Armas is very blonde and with wavy hair in the purest Marilyn Monroe style. She suits this hair color so well that she is sure that she, more than once, succumbs to platinum blonde after seeing ‘Blondie’.

this color of hair favors white or brunette skin and is not recommended for women with an olive skin tone. If this is your case and you want to wear it, nothing better than adding sparkles in honey or gold to suit your skin undertone. Do we have a winning blonde for next fall?