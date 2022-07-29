Why won’t Malaysia release the new Thor movie? – Come and see

Golden Screen Cinemas, the largest exhibition company in Malaysia, announced that “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the latest installment of Marvel directed by Taika Waititi and the fourth film in the franchise centered on the Norse god of the title played by Chris Hemsworth, It will not be released in the Asian country.

According to the specialized site Variety, the news was confirmed two weeks after the network announced that the release of the tape had been postponed indefinitely.

Although neither the Malaysian authorities nor the exhibitors have so far revealed the reasons behind the decision, both the international press and the audiences assume that the Film Censorship Committee would have requested -but failed- to make cuts to the original footage of the film. for reasons related to the presence of LGBTIQ+ characters and the representation of different deities in the plot.

In that sense, in “Thor: Love and Thunder” there are sequences that indicate that the character of Valkyria, played by Tessa Thompson, is bisexual; and that the film’s comic relief, Korg, a rocky humanoid creature of the Kronan species brought to the screen by Waititi’s own voice, will father a child with another male of his race.

In addition, the villain of this installment is Gorr, “The butcher of the gods”, by Christian Bale, who since his presentation as the antagonist of the narrative poses a view of the deities as entities unworthy of being worshiped and praised, for what his plan is to eliminate them from existence.

Although the gods in the film are far removed from the representations of those who lead most of today’s organized religions, such concepts or messages may not have gone down well in a country whose culture strongly revolves around Islam and in which its own Constitution establishes that all its inhabitants are naturally Muslim.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” had already suffered the same fate in China in the middle of this month, one of the strictest countries in Asia in relation to its censorship policies that since the arrival of “Black Widow” in 2021 has not shed light green with no objection to any of the Marvel releases.

In this case, it is the second cancellation in Malaysia of a Disney umbrella production in the last two months, after “Lightyear” was also crossed out of the release list due to the -almost imperceptible- appearance on screen of two women kissing, an issue that was approached with great exaggeration by the film organizations of the world and taken by the media with a sensational news character that it did not deserve.

The film starring Hemsworth and which sees the long-awaited return of his romantic interest, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), now transformed into Mighty Thor thanks to her contact with the legendary hammer Mjölnir, had its premiere in Argentina on July 7 and, so far, it has reached a total of 685 million dollars in box office worldwide.