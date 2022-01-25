Will Bitcoin reach $ 100,000 or will it drop to zero?

These days, the question that everyone is asking themselves concerns itself Bitcoin. We should expect the 100 thousand dollars or will BTC eventually fall to zero? A question whose answer could greatly influence the pace of cryptocurrency investors. But what if we told you that the best analyzes have already identified the key supports that could propel the run of the queen of cryptocurrencies? Better not waste any more time and take advantage of the current BTC price by buying the crypto directly on Coinbase, the exchange platform where it is very easy to buy, sell and deposit cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin and the support keys for the race to 100 thousand dollars

Never as in these days we can find so many forecasts on the prices of Bitcoin. The basic idea is to read the movements of the cryptocurrencies, compare them with those of past years and evaluate their potential movement by comparing them with the current economic-financial situation. However, this risks losing the real ones along the way support keys for his $ 100,000 run.

According to some analysts Bitcoin it will reach this figure by mid-2022. Others, on the other hand, believe that the cryptocurrency queen will plummet towards $ 10,000, taking away all the earnings accumulated in 2021.

Currently, however, Bitcoin is exactly in the middle of these two macro forecasts. In fact, at the time of writing, it marks $ 36,115 at a buy price of up Coinbase equal to approximately 31,987 euros.

The sure thing is that Bitcoin, given its volatility now confirmed, it will move in one or the other direction in a sudden and perhaps even violent way. By calculating that i miner they will produce around 900 BTC per day, and by the end of June 2022 there will be approximately 162,900 BTC. The total supply would therefore amount to approximately 19.078 million BTC.

In case Bitcoin reached i 100.00 dollars then its capitalization would reach almost 2 trillion dollars. On the contrary, if it fell towards $ 10,000, we would be talking about a drop of $ 685 billion compared to the opening at the beginning of the year. Hence, the key to support is the willingness of investors to inject approximately $ 1 trillion into the Bitcoin market between now and June.

The brake on 100 thousand dollars is uncertainty

Unfortunately, what has been holding back Bitcoin in recent months is theuncertaintyto. From regulatory issues, to the classic market fears due to the forecast of a possible market correction, given the almost consecutive two years of rally. The decision of the Federal Reserve. The blow came when they finished their $ 120 billion-per-month asset purchase program earlier than set.

Another support key though is theinflation that comes to the aid of Bitcoin showing the cryptocurrency as a safe haven. The idea of ​​protecting one’s savings by buying BTC could therefore spark confidence and lead the crypto to unexpected positive levels. This is why it might be useful to protect part of your savings by investing in Bitcoin and buying crypto at an attractive price directly on Coinbase.

Finally, many investors are hoping for the arrival of other large companies who, like Tesla, will decide to buy Bitcoin to protect and make use of part of theirs capital.

* 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You need to know how CFDs work and if you can afford to lose your money