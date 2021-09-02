Will Cardi B make Carmella’s theme song?

Cardi B, the famous American rapper, in the last few hours has published several tweets related to the WWE. In addition to NXT fighter Aliyah, she was answered by former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella who proposed a collaboration to produce her entry music.

In the last few hours Cardi B has received a lot of attention from the pro wrestling world due to her tweets where she talked about WWE alongside Trish Stratus and Melina and talking about when she was a huge fan of the discipline.

“I was still too young when he was there [The Rock, ndr]. I started looking when they were there Booker T, Eddie Guerrero, Triple H, Batista, John Cena, Edge, Melina, Trish Stratus, Lita etc!”

Collaboration with Carmella in sight?

Among the many tweets related to the WWE, rapper Cardi B named one fighter in particular: Carmella.

“Okay enough with the WWE tweets, I haven’t seen her in years. I’m just very confused by the many WWE tweets that have come to me. Last thing: I’ve heard of a very sexy wrestler named Carmella. “

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion did not miss the opportunity and immediately tried to snatch a collaboration from the singer-songwriter from New York.

“I told you, Cardi B is my woman .. I love you! Let’s collaborate on my new entry music!“

