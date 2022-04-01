Will Chris Pine Return as Steve Trevor in the Third Wonder Woman Movie in the DCEU?

Paper Heroes

The last day of March 2022 in the world of PAPER HEROES. Chris Pine responded to USA Today (https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/movies/2022/03/31/chris-pine-contractor-all-the-old-knives-interview-star-trek-wonder -woman/7205235001/) if she learned anything from her collaborations with director/writer/producer Patty Jenkins, which spanned the films Wonder Woman (Wonder Woman, 2017) and Wonder Woman 1984 (Wonder Woman 1984, 2020), as well as the miniseries I Am The Night (2019): “Not particularly. What I learned from Patty is that she is so confident in making her voice known and a spirit of collaboration, in terms of doing what she wants. You’re working with a group of people who are great at their respective crafts, so you have to give them the space to do what they can.”

Pine played Captain Steve Trevor, Diana of Themyscira/Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) pilot and love interest killed during World War I in the first film, resurrected when Diana made a wish on a magical artifact called the Dreamstone in the sequel.

On talking to Jenkins and Gadot about how he could bring the character back in the third Amazon Princess movie in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), he said, “I think poor Steve is dead, but I wish them all the best in the third.” ”.

