Will God of War Ragnarok arrive on PC? Cory Barlog says he has no idea – Nerd4.life

God of War has arrived on PC today, but PlayStation players are thinking about the sequel, God of War Ragnarok, expected for PS4 and PS5. The latter will never come on PC? Cory Barlog, creative director of the 2018 chapter, says he has no idea.

Barlog was interviewed by Game Informer and said, “I have no idea. Right now, we’re working on one game at a time, analyzing each situation and figuring out if it’s for the best. And we’ll evaluate how it goes. Do people like it? Did we do it right? Is it something we did wrong? What can we do better in the future if we do it again? But at the end of the day, ultimately, the decision is Sony’s. ”

Kratos, Atreus and a dwarf in God of War Ragnarok

We also remember that Barlog is not the creative director of God of War Ragnarok. That role was assumed by Eric Williams. Barlog was a big proponent of porting God of War to PC, but says the idea was backed by a “collective of studios [PlayStation]In the interview, he explains that he repeatedly recommended porting Sony’s upper floors to PC via suggestion boxes.

Cory is also asked why he thinks people should check out God of War on PC. The man said: “Because it’s a giant smokescreen to sell you the fact that Silent Hills is it secretly in the game? I’m kidding”.

