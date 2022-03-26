Will God of War: Ragnarök premiere on PlayStation Game Pass?

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

It has long been said that Sony is preparing a reinvention of its subscription services to respond to the growth of Xbox Game Pass that has helped the Xbox brand to have a good position in the market. That said, the different reports have generated many doubts and one of them is: upcoming releases like God of War: Ragnarok Will they arrive at the service from its premiere day? This is what we know.

According to media sources like Bloomberg, Sony Interactive Entertainment has no plans to offer its upcoming releases on Day 1 as part of Spartacus, its new subscription service. This means that players who want to play games like God of War: Ragnarok from its opening day they will have to pay the $70 USD that they will cost.

This decision would not be a surprise. In September 2020, Jim Ryan, president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said that a model like Xbox Game Pass is not profitable for PlayStation productions. This is because they are productions with huge production costs that Sony has to recover through sale.

“[El desarrollo de juegos cuesta] It costs many millions of dollars, more than 100 million dollars (…) We want to make the games bigger and better, and we hope that at some point they will be more persistent. So putting them on a subscription model on day one, for us, doesn’t make any sense,” Ryan said.

In other words: Microsoft has the ability to bring its great productions to Xbox Game Pass from its opening day to make its service more attractive and attract consumers. This represents a much greater risk for Sony, which needs the sales of its blockbusters to recover costs and generate profits.

Will Sony’s new service get the big PlayStation exclusives at some point?

Now, does that mean we’ll never see God of War: Ragnarok and future PlayStation Productions releases on Project Spartacus? Not necessarily.

If we turn to see what Sony has done in the past, we can realize that some of its most important titles in recent years ―such as God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man And till Horizon: Zero Dawn― have been offered on PlayStation Now and a few others on PlayStation Plus. For example, The Last of Us: Part II It arrived on PlayStation Now 16 months after (or 483 days after) its release.

Thus, users who contract the new PlayStation service will surely be able to enjoy its exclusives. Only that first they will have to be very patient since Sony’s plan is to offer it at full price for a good while before offering it in these types of models.

It is worth reminding you that, until now, Sony has not announced its new subscription service. Official details are expected to be shared sometime next week. We will be on the lookout and we will inform you when we know more about it.

