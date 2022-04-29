Will Pumas have to score more than two goals to be champion?

In the second leg, Pumas UNAM will have to counteract the offensive potential that the Seattle Sounders have at home in the 2022 Concacaf Champions League.

The tie (2 to 2 with goals from Juan Ignacio Dinenno for the local and Nicolás Lodeiro for the visit) at the University Olympic Stadium left taste to the UNAM Pumas of Andrés Lillini who know that to be champions of the Concacaf Champions League, they will have to emerge victorious from their expedition to Lumen Field in the confrontation with the Seattle Sounders.

But the statistics, at least in the previous one, show that it will not be easy. It is that the Major League Soccer team led technically and tactically by Brian Schmetzer, with 15, is the participant in the current edition of the international competition that scored the most goals (five to Motagua, four to Club León, four to New York FC and two to Universitario).

Besides, It is worth noting that 11 of those 15 goals were scored by the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field., a venue that acts as his home, in the three games he has played so far as a local. In other words, the American team averages more than two conversions per game.

In short, if the trend repeats in the game that Concacaf has established to take place next Wednesday, May 4, The UNAM Pumas will have to make more than two passes to the net to win both the 2022 Concachampions trophy and tickets to the next FIFA Club World Cup.

When does Pumas play the second leg of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League?

Andrés Lillini’s UNAM Pumas will play the rematch of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League final against the Seattle Sounders of the United States Major League Soccer, next Wednesday, May 4 at Lumen Fieldlocated in the homonymous city to the rival of the university students.

