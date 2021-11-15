Will Smith amazes everyone with a new Instagram video in the style of Tom Cruise

Will Smith is about to return with King Richard. The actor recently opened in The Best Shape of My Life docuseries, in which we follow him as he tries to achieve “the best shape. [fisica, ma soprattutto mentale] of his life. “To testify to his” transformation “is a video he posted.

In this Instagram post, the actor seems to have been inspired by a famous colleague, Tom Cruise. In the video we see it, in fact, on top of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. If you remember, Cruise, in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol had apparently climbed it without a harness, shocking everyone. Will Smith has now followed in Cruise’s footsteps and sat atop the impressive building, just like him.

The Burj Khalifa is a whopping 828 meters high, and Smith’s climbing is one thing very unexpected for the fans. In fact, the actor is certainly not the type to do reckless things, like Tom Cruise is. The latter, in fact, not only generally does not use a stuntman, but does so dangerous stunts that he had to fire his insurance company in order to be allowed to perform them. Smith, on the other hand, has always used stuntmen.

However, Will Smith has recently decided to embrace a lifestyle more open to new challenges, and certainly more daring. We wonder now how it will surprise us in the future. Meanwhile, we are waiting for him at the cinema in King Richard, which will be in Italian cinemas starting from 13 January 2022.