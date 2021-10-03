News

Will Smith and his wife Jada experience polyamory: “Marriage doesn’t have to be a prison”

Marriage doesn’t have to turn into a prison. The experiences, the freedoms we have given to each other and the unconditional support, for me, are the highest definition of love ”. A manifesto of polyamory? Almost. Words of Will Smith which, as already mentioned on several occasions, he has an open relationship with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. And the daughter, the 20-year-old Willow, in a podcast with her mother defined herself as ‘polyamorous’: “I prefer the honesty of multiple relationships at the same time as the old-fashioned monogamy that brings only lies, infidelity, divorces”. But be careful, because in polyamorous relationships you live intimate relationships with several people. Not ethical monogamy. In fact Will Smith explained to GQ that he had turned to a mental coach: “I cleared my mind and realized it was right to be myself. Just to think that Halle was attractive. It didn’t make me a bad person to think that Halle was beautiful, even though I’m married. “

