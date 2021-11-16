Will Smith: “I wanted to surpass Tom Cruise by becoming the biggest movie star in the world”

Will Smith, in a page of his new book, revealed that he tried to dethrone Tom Cruise, making him the biggest movie star in the world.

In his memoir, Will Smith remembered trying to get over Tom Cruise, to become the biggest movie star in the world, by asking Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis for advice at the launch of their restaurant called Planet Hollywood in Sydney, Australia in May 1996.

“‘You are not a movie star if your films are only successful in America’“, It was the advice that Schwarzenegger gave to Smith, according to what the actor himself reported.”‘You are not a movie star until every person in every country on earth knows who you are. You have to travel the world, shake every hand, kiss every child. Think of yourself as a politician trying to become the biggest star in the world. ‘”

“I realized that the other actors hated traveling and taking part in promotional tours … it seemed like absolute madness to me“Smith wrote in his book, explaining that he and his manager, James Lassiter, realized that by participating in more interviews and traveling extensively, a film could generate more money and success in a particular country.”After scanning the field, to see if there were any other actors who understood this, I realized that Cruise was the pack leader.“.

“I began to silently monitor all of Tom’s promotional activities“Smith recalled.”Whenever I came to a country to promote my film, I would ask local film executives to give me Tom’s promotional program and I would do two more hours than he did in any country.“.

Will Smith said his goal turned out to be more difficult to achieve than he bargained for: “Unfortunately, Tom Cruise is either a cyborg, or there are six of them. They told me that Tom spent four and a half hours on red carpets in Paris, London, Tokyo … in Berlin, signing every single autograph until there was no one else who wanted one. “

