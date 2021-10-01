News

Will Smith ready to return?

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

A few months after the theatrical release of The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission, to which we have dedicated a review, is already speculating on a possible sequel. James Gunn managed to revive the Super Villain Team franchise after the disastrous outcome of the first film. For this reason, fans can’t wait to be able to savor Gunn’s madness again in a possible Suicide Squad 2. Among these fans there is also the great absentee of the film: Will Smith.

Deadshot Returns

In The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission there is in fact a big absence, namely that of Deadshot. The infallible sniper played by Will Smith was one of the protagonists of the first film, as well as one of the most loved characters by the public. Will Smith, however, had to give up taking part in Gunn’s film due to other work commitments, which had kept him busy while filming. The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission. However, Deadshot’s character does not appear and is not even named in the film, making it possible for him to return to the big screen.

THEIt was originally thought that Idris Elba’s was a recast of Deadshot’s character and many had therefore resigned themselves to the idea of ​​never seeing Will Smith again within the Suicide Squad. However, things did not turn out this way, to the delight of many. Idris Elba has in fact played the mercenary Bloodspot, a new entry in the franchise, leaving the role of Deadshot free.

Will Smith back in the Suicide Squad

Will Smith was concerned about a possible Deadshot recast and revealed that he was relieved to discover that Idris Elba was actually an unreleased character. The actor also revealed his interest in returning as the most famous home sniper DC, opening the doors to a possible sequel to the saga.
However, remember that at the moment no sequel to the film has been made official. Despite this we know that the Suicide Squad franchise doesn’t stop there. The Suicide Squad will have its own video game, developed by Rocksteady, and the post-credit scene of the film heralds the return of one of the protagonists, the Peacemaker soldier played by John cena, to whom a spin-off TV series will be dedicated.

Loading...
Advertisements

Gabriele Bruni

Follow us on the Facebook page and our Instagram channel!

Adv


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

817
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
693
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
654
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
650
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
619
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
618
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
609
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
602
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
598
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top