Will Smith relieved by Deadshot’s absence in The Suicide Squad







Will Smith was one of the cast members of Suicide Squad by David Ayer not to return in The Suicide Squad from James Gunn. Unfortunately, at the time of production, the actor’s commitments did not allow him to return to the role of Deadshot.

When Idris Elba was announced in the cast, many thought that the actor would play the role of Deadshot, thus going to replace Smith. However, it was later confirmed that the star of the series Luther he would have played a totally different character, namely Bloodsport.







Now, in a recent video made for GQ, Will Smith responded to a tweet from a fan asking him why he didn’t return as Deadshot for The Suicide Squad. At that point Smith asked the producer of the film: “They omitted Deadshot from the story, right?”, which the manufacturer has confirmed. Relieved, the actor replied: “Great, so I can come back.”

Deadshot was one of the most popular aspects of the first Suicide Squad, also thanks to Smith’s charismatic portrayal of the classic DC villain. Due to the foresight of the producers of The Suicide Squad, the actor now has the option of reprising the role in the future, although he has not yet been confirmed for any of the upcoming Warner Bros. projects.

The official cast of The Suicide Squad includes veterans Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) e Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), along with the new entries Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Taika Waititi, John Cena, Peter Capaldi, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian And Storm Reid. The film will also star Pete Davidson, Juan Diego Botto, Joaquin Cosio, Flula Borg, Tinashe Kajese, Jennifer Holland, Julio Ruiz, Alice Braga, Steve Agee and Daniela Melchior.

“Welcome to hell, which is Belle Reve, the prison with the highest death rate in the United States of America. Here are confined to the worst supervillains, willing to do anything to escape, even joining the dark and super secret mission of Task Force X. The assignment of the day? Put together a host of scammers (including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn). Arm them heavily and abandon them on the remote enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Put them to the test thanks to a jungle teeming with militant opponents and guerilla forces at every corner. The team is engaged in a ‘search and destroy’ led by Colonel Rick Flag, while Amanda Waller’s government technicians follow their every move thanks to systems implanted in their ears. As always … one false move and anyone can die (at the hands of opponents, a teammate or Waller herself). “