Will Smith returns to the gym: the ironic video on social media

After showing his lockdown bacon on social media in early May, Will Smith wanted to update fans and followers on his progress.

Last May he posted on the his Instagram profile his own photo in which he showed his physicist, after quarantine and lockdown, not exactly athletic. Since then Will Smith has been updating fans and followers on his path to get back in shape, always in his own way, with irony and comedy.

Will Smith’s journey to get back in shape

The American actor recently posted a video showing his return in gym. “I try to remember how tools are used after quarantine,” wrote Smith, who added, “I’ve heard places burning that I didn’t even think I had.”

When, in early May, Will Smith showed his physique his social, admitted: “I’m not never been in a form worse“. And the short video posted, in boxers and slippers, confirmed this, highlighting the lockdown bacon, due to a too sedentary life.

The actor thus began a journey to get back in shape, posting photos and videos of training, diet and the first results obtained. Smith never loses his irony and his followers, in addition to appreciating his updates, cheer for him, with a shower of positive comments And smileys smiling.

Already at the end of May, the actor had published on Instagram a video of his first progress, with the caption: “The pursuit of happiness”, citing the title of the 2006 film by Gabriele Muccino, which saw him as the protagonist.

