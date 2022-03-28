Will Smith threw a punch at Chris Rock at the Oscars

What a moment that was experienced at the 2022 Oscars. Will Smith surprised the audience by hitting and pardoning the comedian Chris Rock while he made some jokes before presenting the award to Best Documentl.

during your presentation Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett SmithSmith’s wife, saying she hoped to see the sequel to G.I. Jane. This film is about a woman who enlists in the army and shaves her hair to train like the soldiers of the United States.

Although it seemed like a comment that was part of the ceremony, Will Smith went up on stage and hit the comedian, which seems to have actually surprised him. Then when she came back to her place she immediately yelled at him: “Keep my wife’s fucking name out of your mouth”.

After what happened, Rock said: “Will Smith just hit me live.or”, and still in doubt said: “I think we just had one of the greatest moments on television” and went on to present the award.

In social networks the moment became viral, the name of Will Smith appeared as a trend and speculation began about a supposed planning for what happened and thus generate more relevance.

The moment was silenced in the broadcasts and a video of Will Smith’s publicist speaking with him minutes after what happened was leaked on Twitter accounts.

Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor and apologized

After a few commercial breaks, back on the broadcast, Chris Rock addressed the issue of what happened on stage and smoothed things over by pointing out that they would fix everything at the post-ceremony party.

“I didn’t know this year was going to be the most exciting #Oscars ever.. Will and Chris, we’re going to work it out later as a good family at the party. For now, let’s move forward with love and applause.”

Later, when the actor won the Oscar for Best Actor, between tears he pointed out that he defended his wife for the jokes about the disease he suffers and joked about the upcoming Academy ceremony he hopes to be invited to.

What disease does Jada Pinkett Smith suffer from?

Jada Pinkett Smith suffers from a disease related to alopecia (baldness) and has been very open when talking about the subject to explain this situation. The 50-year-old actress have an autoimmune disorder of alopecia, which damages the hair follicles. For this reason hair loss occurs.