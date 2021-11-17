Will the mystery of ‘Oumuamua ever end?

The mystery of ‘Oumuamua, the first interstellar object sighted in our solar system, seems to have no end. In fact, since his first observation in 2017, the cigar-shaped intruder has never ceased to stimulate debate around his origins and nature.

To the astronomers he presented himself whizzing through the solar system, in a hyperbolic trajectory that was leading him out at the speed of 92,000 km / h. Specially observed, ‘Oumuamua also showed an acceleration too high to be explained by the gravitational attraction of the Sun. With no other visible evidence, hypotheses and subsequent refutations about its engine followed.

First labeled as comet, hydrogen iceberg, or even alien spaceship, the long-running diatribe seemed to have ended in March when a University of Arizona paper argued that Oumuamua may be a “nitrogen iceberg,” meaning a piece of ice that broke off from a Pluto-like planet in another solar system.

A theory that would solve the mystery of the invisible thrust: the nitrogen ice, in fact, evaporating to the Sun would have pushed the object while remaining invisible to telescopes. The same would also explain the unusual shape of ‘Oumuamua, which has become long and flat like a bar of soap consumed precisely because of the evaporation of the external ice.

However, a recent Harvard University publication has now rejected this last explanation as well, arguing that pure nitrogen is very rare making up only 0.5% of Pluto’s total mass. There would not be enough nitrogen in the universe for a body like ‘Oumuamua to be created.

According to Harvard, it would be indispensable, in fact, a mass of Pluto equal to 60 times that of a star necessary to generate all the planets of our solar system. An overestimation considered absurd by Harward due, however, according to the Arizona researchers, the need to maintain a large margin of error due to the one and only observation available to interstellar objects.

Featured image: ‘Oumuamua (ESO credits)