Will Vin Diesel bring Paul Walker back to the saga?

After the surprise departure of its director Justin Lin, replaced by Frenchman Louis Leterrier, Fast and Furious 10a.k.a Fast X, continues its filming, as evidenced by the numerous Instagram posts published by star Vin Diesel. There a photo with Jordana Brewster, here a video with Jason Momoa, villain of this penultimate episode. But one of his latest posts particularly caught the attention of fans. In the caption of a black and white photo taken on the set, he wrote: “To fulfill this promise made to Pablo [le surnom qu’il a donné à Paul Walker]. Thank you to all those who encouraged us to continue and overcome all the obstacles. We’ll make you proud or die trying. »

This isn’t the first time Vin Diesel has hinted at the possibility of bringing Paul Walker back in Fast and Furious, finally his character of Brian O’Conner. Indeed, he is still alive in the saga, and is even mentioned in Fast and Furious 9.

Died of a tragic road accident in the middle of filming the 7th episode, Paul Walker had been replaced by his brother Cody Beau for the final shots of the film. Maybe it will be the same for this Fast Xscheduled to hit theaters on May 24, 2023.