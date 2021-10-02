William Fichtner joins Ben Affleck in the cast of Robert Rodriguez’s new film

The cast of Hypnotic, the feature film produced, written and directed by Robert Rodriguez

Robert Rodriguez, through his production company Solstice Studios and in collaboration with Studio 8, is currently involved in the making of Hypnotic, his new action thriller. Until now, the only elements of the cast of which one was aware were the Academy Award Ben Affleck, called to play the protagonist, Alice Braga (I’m legend, Elysium) and the very young Hala Finley (Man with a Plan). However, we learn from Deadline that they have added to the film’s cast of actors William Fichtner (Crash: Physical Contact, Armageddon) And Dayo Okeniyi (Emperor, Queenpins). Apparently, the two have already reached production, which is currently operational in Austin, Texas.

Fichtner’s latest acting endeavor saw him take part in Mom, the TV series created by Chuck Lorre (Two men and a half, The Big Bang Theory) starring Anna Faris and Allison Janney. However, the interpreter is best known in Italy for his supporting roles in action films and thrillers. Dayo Okeniyi, who only started his career in 2012, is currently less well known in Europe; among his most relevant roles is the one played in Shades of Blue, the TV series starring Jennifer Lopez and Ray Liotta.

Hypnotic, which Robert Rodriguez wrote in collaboration with Max Borenstein (Godzilla, kong: Skull Island), tells the story of a private investigator (played by Ben Affleck) who becomes embroiled in a mystery involving his long-missing daughter (Hala Finley) and a secret government program – while simultaneously investigating a trail of incredible crimes.

