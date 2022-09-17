William reveals that the farewell to Elizabeth II has brought back memories of the death of his mother Diana of Wales

Following the protocol that marks the mourning for the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the new princes of Wales moved last Thursday to the Sandringham estate, in Norfolk, to visit those gathered there and share with them such hard moments. Magazine People has made public that the couple spent around 45 minutes talking to people at the gates of Norwich, where some 30,000 floral offerings have already been placed. Although we have seen both William and Catherine deeply affected in their appearances at Windsor and the Palace of Westminster, the trip to Sandringham has been particularly emotional.

According to the newspaper The TelegraphGuillermo could not prevent his feelings from surfacing when talking to a woman who was about to cry. “Don’t start crying, please, I’ll start crying too”, Told him. Roya Nikkhah, a journalist for the daily The Times, has revealed how the crown prince has felt the reaction of the public very closely. “I am slowly processing the fact that my grandmother has been the grandmother of the whole country. It is incredible how people have reacted,” he has come to affirm.

Kate Middleton, meanwhile, has already been able to explain the sad news to his three children, although their reactions, or so Nikkhah collects, have not been the same. In a particularly sweet conversation between Catherine and those present, the princess said that while nine-year-old Prince George has fully understood what is going on, his siblings, seven-year-old Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, four, are still trying to process all the information.

The newspaper The Telegraph He has also been able to speak with Jane Wells, with whom the couple spoke last Wednesday at Buckingham Palace. “Guillermo told me how difficult he had been and how he reminded him of his mother’s funeral,” Wells said, “and, Catalina, that it had been a very difficult time for everyone, for the whole family.”

The royal family has celebrated Christmas at the Sandringham estate for decades. In fact, Guillermo and Catalina have their own house on the estate, Anmer Hall, where they spent most of their confinement. The queen’s husband, Prince Philip, also spent three years living at the property, where the queen is said to have helped with the dishes and other household chores on weekends.