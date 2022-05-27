Winnie the Pooh will become a killer in a new horror movie

Since it was confirmed that Winnie the Pooh would enter the public domain this year, the possibility of new and strange productions starring the famous bear created by AA Milne was installed. Thus, although Disney still owns the red-shirt version that appears on its bets, this week it was featured in a horror movie called Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey).

As you can imagine based on its title, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey It won’t be a cute movie like the one Winnie the Pooh and the Little Ephellant from Disney. In fact, the proposal for this film directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield will follow a version of Pooh who is a monstrous killer.

According to IMDB, Blood and Honey “follows Pooh and Piglet as they go berserk after Christopher Robin leaves them,” So, as you can see in the first photos of the film, Pooh’s piggy friend also appears with a disturbing appearance.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey It doesn’t have a release date yet.