Winning numbers from the latest Powerball drawing

In the middle of the week, another Powerball drawing took place in the United States. Last night’s winning numbers were: 30, 31, 38, 48 and 68.

Meanwhile, the Powerball was 08 and the Power Play multiplier figure was 10X. Meanwhile, the lucky numbers in Double Play were: 8, 9, 17, 31 and 56. In Powerball, the number rolled was 23.

If you want to see live Powerball drawings every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, you need to go to the official lottery website. You can also search for your own signal through local channels. The drawing schedule is as follows, depending on your location.

-Central Time CDT: 21:59.

-East Coast Time (ET): 22:59.

-Pacific Time (PT): 20:59.

Ticket purchase deadline

The deadline for purchasing a Powerball ticket varies depending on the state in which you live. Organizers recommend not delaying your purchase until the last minute. For example, in New Jersey the deadline is 9:59 pm on the day of the drawing; while in New York it’s 10 pm

A Powerball lottery ticket costs just $2. If you include other alternatives such as Power Play, the ticket will cost $3.00. A game ticket may include several lines and different options, which increases the cost.

The tariff via the Internet is higher than if you buy in a stationary establishment. However, it has the advantage that you can participate from anywhere in the world. If you play with the Power Play multiplier, the cost increases by $1, but this has the advantage that if you win, the prize is increased up to 10 times.

All prizes have a fixed monetary value, with the exception of the jackpot. In California, for example, prize payout amounts are calculated based on sales and the number of winning tickets.