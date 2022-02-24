With calls for peace and requests for support, the video game industry in Ukraine reacted to the Russian invasion

Although Ukraine It is not the first country that many people think of when imagining the video game industry, that European nation is home to several studios behind well-known titles for different platforms and is also the headquarters of subsidiaries of larger companies such as Ubisoft and Crytek.

In this sense, before the recent invasion by Russia, several Ukrainian developers have made publications about the situation in their country.

These calls naturally have nothing to do with the world of video games and as is logical in a situation of these characteristics they imply calls for peace and even in some cases they ask for the collaboration of other people and countries.

For example, GSC Game Worldthe company behind games like STALKER, Cossacks: European Wars and american conquest released a statement saying:

“As of today, the Russian Federation has officially declared war on Ukraine. Our country woke up to the sound of explosions and gunshots, but it is ready to defend its freedom and independence, because it remains strong and ready for anything. The future is unknown, but we hope for the best, we are always sure of our armed forces and our faith in Ukraine.”

GSC Game World is based in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, and sealed its message by asking gamers, bloggers and other members of the video game industry to share what is happening in their country and, if possible, support their armed forces.

But GSC Game World was not the only Ukrainian company to issue a message before the invasion of their country and tallboysthe company behind military and Where The Clouds End he sent his own statement with a direct criticism of the war.

“Fuck the war, this morning we woke up in the middle of madness. Fuck the war, there are only feelings of anger and helplessness. Fuck the war, we do not approve of this in any way, fuck those who do it and also fuck the fucking war”, sTallBoys understood.

Another video game studio located in Ukraine is Frogwaresa company that may be remembered by titles such as the saga of Sherlock Holmes and The Sinking City.

“We cannot sit idly by. Russia attacks our homeland and denies the sovereignty of Ukraine,” Frogwares wrote via his official Twitter account. “We’re trying to stay safe, but this is war, there’s no two ways of looking at it. We call on everyone to force Putin to withdraw from our lands. We are a peaceful nation, and in all the years since we gained our independence, we have never attacked or threatened anyone. Due to this situation, our work will be affected and our lives may be destroyed.”

And for its part the account of The Serpent Roguethe game developed by Sengi Games stated: “Dear friends, as some of you may know, we are based in Ukraine, today our country was attacked by Russia. They declared a war and are currently attacking our citizens. We won’t be able to answer or help you much with the game right now. Love and peace to all of you!”

As we mentioned at the beginning of this note, in Ukraine there are not only local video game developers, but also subsidiaries of larger companies.

In this sense, it is also necessary to point out that from the Kotaku portal they contacted a Ubisoft spokesperson regarding their studies in the cities of Kiev and Odessa.

“The safety and well-being of our team members is always our primary concern,” the spokesman said. “We are monitoring the situation closely and have already implemented several measures to help keep our teams in Ukraine safe. We are also providing assistance and help to all team members. We have no further details to share at this time, but we will continue to monitor and adjust to the situation as it evolves.”

While it is still too early to know how this attack on Ukraine will be resolved, for now the main certainty is that Russia is commanding an attack on that country for territorial ambitions promoted by its president, Vladimir Putin.