with early Black Friday they cost half

Those looking for a new true wireless headset that is equipped with the active cancellation of the noise, a system of microphones to be able to talk on the phone and supports fast charging, must not miss the Huawei FreeBuds Pro. Above all, you can buy them at half price on Amazon even before Black Friday.









Huawei’s earphones are among the best true wireless in circulation and are compatible with Android smartphones. It is about in-ear headphones high quality, which in addition to offering excellent audio also allow you to connect to two devices at the same time. The design is elegant and above all proof of comfort: The practical silicone rubber pads to insert into the ear are soft and can be worn for a long time without feeling discomfort. The earphones FreeBuds Pro from Huawei they are high-end earphones and those who want to buy them can hope to find them at a good price during the discounts of the Black Friday, or take advantage of the Amazon promotion and its 45% discount.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro: the characteristics

Let’s now look at the features of these earphones in detail true wireless high-end. THE FreedBuds Pro by Huawei are wireless earphones with in-ear shape weighing just 63 grams and equipped with a silicone rubber that makes them comfortable even when worn for several hours.

The earphones are equipped with an active noise cancellation system: they recognize environmental noises and vary the cancellation mode, so as to optimize listening and always guarantee the highest quality of the audio being played. In addition, they come with a Voice mode that limits the surrounding noises and optimizes the detection of the voice, while simply by pressing and holding a button on the headset you can reconnect with the environment by switching to the Awareness mode.

Sound is dynamic, so as to always guarantee excellent listening quality, while the system with three microphones positioned two outwards and one inwards allows both to optimize noise cancellation and to improve the quality of the voice recorded or on call. Another strong point is the support of the Dual Device connection, which allows you to simultaneously connect two devices and switch from one to the other with a simple touch and the guarantee of a stable connection, even with the smartphone in the bag.

There 55 mAh battery guarantees an autonomy of 8 hours of playback, which extends up to 30 hours if accompanied by the case. In addition, they support the fast wireless charging and I’m IPX4 certificates, great to wear for your workouts.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro: the offer on Amazon

The earphones FreeBuds Pro of Huawei are available in the color Ceramic White and they cost 179 euros on Amazon. For those who do not want to wait for Black Friday to get a great deal, they can take advantage of the 45% discount on Amazon where they are on sale at 99 euros among the top offers.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro: high-end true wireless earphones