With that condition he stays: The two people that Mbappé wants out of PSG

Kylian Mbappe keeps fans in suspense paris st germain and Real Madrid as new information about their future emerges every day.

After obtaining the Ligue 1 title, the young French attacker surprised by hinting that he could continue in the PSG, team with which the contract ends at the end of this campaign.

“Nothing has changed. Therefore, there is nothing to say for now”, were Kylian’s statements after obtaining the French championship.

Rumors suggested that the footballer was going to continue his career at Real Madrid, but in recent weeks the directors of Paris Saint Germain met with his family to receive a proposal, and some of the requests were made known.

Faiza Lamari, Mbappé’s mother, is the one who most influences the striker’s decisions, and in the meeting he had with the Emir of Qatar, he made it clear what his son’s claims are to continue defending the colors of the Parisian club: a project to win the Champions League, a change of coach and sports director, and a salary according to what Kylian means within the world of football.

According to Le Parisien, Mbappé does not want Mauricio Pochettino to continue as the team’s strategist and has also requested Leona’s departurerdo, who has recently been the sports director of the Parisian team.

For the position of coach, Mbappé believes that PSG needs someone more renowned, like his compatriot Zinedine Zidane.