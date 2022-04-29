With this simple adjustment I have managed to eliminate all advertising in the native apps of MIUI 13

Advertising on our smartphones is always something that annoys us, especially if we take into account that, on certain occasions, native MIUI applications show us this type of window directly interfering with what we are doing and greatly hindering it.

Fortunately, Xiaomi gives us the possibility of being able to definitively deactivate all this advertising with a simple adjustment that we are going to show you below, which will quickly and directly prevent us from finding advertising in some native system applications such as the file manager or even the native MIUI browser in the company’s terminals.

How to disable advertising for MIUI 13 applications on your Xiaomi

As we say, Xiaomi offers the possibility within some of its native applications to completely deactivate the advertising that we can find in these services, something tremendously annoying. in order to be able to use them freely without anything interrupting our activity.

We already mentioned in previous posts the way to completely deactivate each and every one of the ads that appear when using our equipment, but this time we give you the possibility of continuing to maintain these elements in those parts of the system in which you want to continue having access to them, being able to deactivate it in specific apps from their own settings.

That said, we have taken as a reference the file manager application that we can find in MIUI 13, but in most native system applications we will be able to select this setting with a really similar pathwhich is the following:





Open the File Manager application of your Xiaomi with MIUI 13 and display the side menu

Once displayed, click on “Settings” and access the “About” section

Simply deactivate the “Recommendations” option so that your Xiaomi stops showing you advertising in this application

In addition, We can also find this setting somewhat more hidden in other applications such as the MIUI browserbut it’s just as easy to disable if we take a full look at the configuration:



