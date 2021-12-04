With Vittoria Belvedere, Maria Grazia Cucinotta, Michela Andreozzi in “Daughters of Eve” the drama season starts in Polignano 11 December 2021

A mix of talent and faces known to the theatrical public will animate the Polignano season, promoted by the Municipality of Polignano in collaboration with the Teatro Pubblico Pugliese. From December to April, there will be five appointments at the Vignola Theater that will keep the spectators company in the first season of post-closure prose for the pandemic.

It starts on December 11th with a trio of top level actresses: Vittoria Belvedere, Maria Grazia Cucinotta, Michela Andreozzi in “Daughters of Eve”Directed by Massimiliano Vado

Saturday 11 December 2021

Marioletta Bideri for Bis Tremila productions

Vittoria Belvedere, Maria Grazia Cucinotta, Michela Andreozzi

DAUGHTERS OF EVA

by Michela Andreozzi, Vincenzo Alfieri, Grazia Giardiello

and with Massimiliano Vado

scenes Mauro Paradiso

costumes Laura Di Marco

directed by MASSIMILIANO VADO

Daughters of EVA is the story of a powerful man, who deceives three women, who find ways to take revenge. Daughters of EVA it is three stories in one, as the names of the protagonists are three: Elvira, Vicky and Antonia. Elvira. Behind every great man there is a great woman: the secretary. And she is the Cadillac of secretaries! Elvira knows, Elvira sees, Elvira solves. To her, Cardinal Richelieu, gives her a must. Vicky. Betrayed wife, she is a “poor woman of luxury”, married for her wealth. A little naive, a little shrewd, a little dove, a little fox. Indeed lynx, in the sense of fur. Antonia. Latin teacher, emigrant, precarious, but beautiful! However romantic waiting for the first love and a professorship. What binds them? Nicola Papaleo. Dishonest mayor who troubles all three for various reasons. The three, who can’t stand each other, united by a healthy feeling of revenge, join forces: they want him dead. Indeed, better: they want to be screwed, as they say about politicians who lose elections. Because a screwed politician is more dead than a dead man. Purpose of the game? Ensure that the hated Papaleo is not re-elected mayor.

SALE OF TICKETS AND SUBSCRIPTIONS

The box office of the Vignola Theater (Via Rimembranza, 13 – tel. 080.4249910) will be open every day from 18.00 to 21.00.

Tickets for the DAUGHTERS OF EVA show will go on sale at the box office from the day December 10. Tickets for the individual performances will be on sale from the day following the last performance and online at www.multisalavignola.it

The reduced season tickets will be granted exclusively to people under 35, to people over 65, to disabled people with 104/92 and to groups of at least 10 people.

The reductions are not cumulative. The documents certifying the right to the reduction must be shown at the time of booking and, on request, to the dining room staff.

COVID 19 GREEN CERTIFICATION

To enter the theater, the public must be in possession of a valid Green Pass according to current regulations.

REPRESENTATIONS HOURS

Evening: door at 20.30 – curtain at 21.00

Access to the hall will not be allowed once the show has begun.

This program may be subject to variations, independent of the will of the organizers, which will be promptly communicated according to custom.

INFO

VIGNOLA THEATER

Viale delle Rimembranze, 13

080.4249910