Without Blood, Angelina Jolie thanks Alessandro Baricco on the set

As anticipated in May, confirmation of Puglia, Basilicata and Rome arrives from Fremantle itself. from Without Blood. The fifth film as a director of Angelina Jolie it will take shape between Puglia, Basilicata and Rome, where Salma Hayek Pinault And Demián Bichir they will meet again on the set for the making of the adaptation of the international bestseller of Alessandro Baricco (Feltrinelli Editions, 2013), which the same screenwriter and producer thanks as follows:

“I am honored to be in Italy and to bring such a particular story to the big screen. I thank Alessandro Baricco for entrusting me with the film adaptation of his book, a work full of poetry and emotion, which looks at the war and the questions that arise from it from a unique point of view, wondering what we are going to look for after suffering a trauma , a loss or an injustice “.

An unforgettable fairy tale, set in the aftermath of a generic conflict, which explores the universal truths about war, trauma, memory and healing. And that inaugurates L’three-year agreement signed in March between the Academy Award-winning actress and director and Fremantle which involves the joint development of original films, documentaries and TV seriessophisticated, powerful and internationally focused.

In addition to the cast that promises to be stellar, Jolie will be supported by a production team of international caliber. The film is in fact produced by Fremantle (Andrea Scrosati), Jolie Productions (Angelina Jolie), The Apartment Pictures (Lorenzo Mieli), a company of the Fremantle group and De Maio Entertainment (Lorenzo De Maio).

Jennifer MullinGlobal CEO of Fremantle said:

“Without Blood is the first production of our partnership with Angelina (Jolie) and we are thrilled to be working with her and the fantastic international team she has put together. This project underscores Fremantle’s continued commitment to producing original quality films and TV series, working side by side with the best talent from around the world ”.