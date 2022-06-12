Without Blood: Angelina Jolie returns to the scene, but this time not as an actress, but as screenwriter, director and producer of this new film.

Without Blood, the film by Angelina Jolie

On Thursday 9 June 2022, the filming of Without Blood, the new directorial film by Angelina Jolie, starring Oscar nominee Salma Hayek, recently starring in Eternals and House of Gucci, and Demián Bichir, actor who he has starred in projects such as Hateful 8 and Land.

The first scenes were shot in the great capital (Rome), in Puglia and in Basilicata. The film is based on the bestseller by writer Alessandro Baricco which has as its plot the search for revenge and healing of a girl in the aftermath of an unidentified conflict; a story that explores “universal truths about war, trauma, memory and healing”.

The film is produced by Fremantle (Andrea Scrosati), Jolie Productions (Angelina Jolie), The Apartment Pictures (Lorenzo Mieli), a company of the Fremantle group and De Maio Entertainment (Lorenzo De Maio). The film will be distributed worldwide by Fremantle.

Director’s statements

For the fifth time Angelina Jolie is engaged as a director who at the beginning of the shooting declared: “I am honored to be in Italy and to bring such a particular story to the big screen. I thank Alessandro Baricco for entrusting me with the film adaptation of his book, a work full of poetry and emotion, which looks at war and the questions that arise from it from a unique point of view, wondering what we are going to look for after suffering a trauma , a loss or an injustice “.

Global CEO of Fremantle

Jennifer Mullin, Global CEO of Fremantle, put it this way: “’Without blood’ is the first production of our partnership with Angelina (Jolie) and we are thrilled to be working with her and the fantastic international team she has put together. This project underscores Fremantle’s continued commitment to producing quality original films and TV series, working side by side with the best talent from around the world. ”