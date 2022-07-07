WNBA star Brittney Griner pleads guilty in Russian court

Moscow – American basketball player Brittney Griner, accused in Russia drug possession and smuggling, pleaded guilty Thursday before a Moscow court.

He faces up to 10 years in prison. if convicted of large-scale drug transportation.

The athlete, who used a translator during the Khimki Court session, admitted all the charges, although she indicated that she did not intend to commit a crime, according to the Interfax agency.

The Phoenix Mercury star’s trial began last week amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure his freedom nearly five months after his arrest.

The 31-year-old athlete, double world and Olympic champion with her country, was detained in February at Moscow’s Sheremetvo airport after customs officials found cannabis oil among her belongings.

Previously, it was learned that Russia and the United States are negotiating the exchange of the player for the Russian arms dealer Viktor But, known as the “merchant of death” and who is serving a sentence in a US prison.

But is serving 25 years in prison for, among other things, conspiring to kill US citizens and selling weapons to Colombia’s former FARC guerrilla organization.