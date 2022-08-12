Woman accused of millionaire scam with cryptocurrency sale

A woman was arrested in Santiago accused of defrauding dozens of people with more than 50 million pesos with the false sale of cryptocurrencies.

The detainee was identified as Sarah Rodríguez Díaz, against whom the Public Ministry of Santiago requested the Judicial Office of Permanent Attention Services to impose preventive detention.

According to the prosecution body, the woman used numerous deceptive strategies to attract clients, whom she convinced to make bank and cash deposits, in local currency and in dollars.

The investigations of the Public Ministry determined that the accused presented a fictitious business through the entity Black Box Investment EIRL and that, to allege the success of the investment, “she showed an apparent economic solvency, due to the opulent life she exhibited, with purchases of vehicles, sponsorship of events and supposed alternative businesses”.

According to the accusation, the defendant used false documents to show alleged transactions and investments.

They attribute a violation of article 405 of the Dominican Penal Code, as well as articles 15 and 18 of Law 53-07, on High Technology Crimes and Crimes.

Also for violation of article 3, numerals 1, 2, 3 and 4 of Law 155-17, against Money Laundering.

The coercion measure hearing has not been set by the Court.