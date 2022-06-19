“Woman perfection”. Verónica Guerrero is showered with compliments when posing in a bikini

The charismatic Salvadoran presenter showed how much fun she is having as a family on a walk through Roatán, Honduras.

Verónica Guerrero always looks perfectly produced, even when she walks on the beach. And she is the beautiful Salvadoran presenter of the program “From woman to woman”from channel 33, dazzled with her beauty while enjoying a tourist spot on the island of Roatán, Honduras.

A carousel of photos shared on her Instagram account shows some of the moments lived with her husband, daughters and other relatives in that popular place of interest in the largest of the Bay Islands of the Central American country.

Among all the postcards, one stands out in which the designer also poses in a swimsuit. In the image, the famous communicator is seen wearing a beach hat, huge white sunglasses, a floral print bathing suit and a two-piece swimsuit.

Vero showed off her spectacular figure. Photo: Illustrative and non-commercial image/ www.instagram.com/p/Ce7Np1uOILa/

“Traveling as a family gives you memories for a lifetime, moments that will last forever”was the description of the photographic series.

Seeing her size and beauty, several of her followers expressed their compliments (and even a loving proposal) in the comments section.

“Elegant as always. One of the most glamorous Salvadoran presenters, without a doubt”, “Verito always beautiful”, “Greetings Vero precious. I send you a million kisses. I want to be your secret boyfriend. I have always loved you all my life, until today”, “The most beautiful. Even in a bathing suit, pure elegance”, “I call that perfection of a woman” and “She looks good in a bathing suit, beautiful”expressed some of his followers.

The TV presenter with her husband. Photo: Illustrative and non-commercial image/ www.instagram.com/p/Ce7Np1uOILa/

In one of the images Guerrero is seen radiant and happy next to her husband and in another it shows how her daughters enjoy the calm waters of Roatan. One last snapshot she introduces her parents, who were also part of the dream family outing.

