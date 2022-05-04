Woman who threw a drink in Karol G’s face clarified what happened at the event

Carolina Giraldo Navarro, better known in the world of entertainment as Karol G, returned to star in a viral moment because when he was walking in the middle of the crowd with people who support his work, one of them threw something in his face and some presume that it could have been a beer.

The moment was recorded when La Bichota appeared in Provenza, Medellín, to offer a concert. In one of the videos that went viral, it was possible to observe that she was in the middle of a security cordon, even so, the woman did not take it into consideration and outwitted the escorts who were there to pour a liquid on Giraldo.

The comments were immediate on social networks and the fans spoke about it, at the same time that many of them expressed their annoyance considering that it was not a behavior according to the interpreter of “Ay Dios Mío”.

Accused defends herself

After what happened, a woman named Kím commented on a publication on the social network Instagram and he took the opportunity to clarify what happened and wanted to make it clear that people speak without even knowing what really happened at that moment.

Kím also apologized to Karol G, At the same time, she clarified that at no time did she throw a beer at him, because she said that it was water and she did it out of emotion but that under no circumstances was it done with malicious intent.

She revealed that she was not sent to do the embarrassing moment that was recorded and has gone viral in the world. Besides, explained that she is not a fan of Anuel AA, nor of Yailin La Más Viral. For this reason, she emphasized that she attended the event to be able to enjoy the music of the ‘Provenza’ interpreter.

“What a pity with you, but things are not as they appear to be, starting because the drink was not alcohol. Much less I am fans of any Anuel, or Yailin. Clearly, if I was in Provence, it’s because I went to enjoy the company of Karol G. I got a little emotional and threw water. Yes, it is disrespectful and I apologize to everyone and especially TO THE SINGER, we all make mistakes, a thousand apologies “, was the message that Kim published.

