Women’s Soccer: Natalie Portman’s 4-3-3

Con Natalie Portman as co-founder and great promoterAngel City FC starts its journey in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) next week with the firm conviction of changing women’s football from the offices to the field of play, where they play their matches with a 4-3-3 scheme.

“Angel City is not another football team. We are building a different kind of organization where mission and capital go hand in hand“. That is the powerful statement of intent on their website of this new team from Los Angeles (USA) which, after playing the Challenge Cup in the preseasonwill play its first official regular season game on Friday, April 29, against the North Carolina Courage.

Angel City’s journey here began in July 2020, with Portman leading the founding group. “Sport is a very happy way of bringing people together and it also has the power to make tangible change for athletes both in our community and in the professional sphere“, the actress wrote when the team was announced.

The fight against machismo and the search for equality was from the beginning the root of angel city since in its management and its group of owners there is an overwhelming majority of women.

A ‘galactic’ team

Thus, the group led by Portman welcomed Hollywood stars as investors (Eva Longoria, Jennifer Garner, Christina Aguilera, Jessica Chastain, Sophia Bush, Becky G, Uzo Aduba or Gabrielle Union) and great sports figures (Serena Williams, Lindsey Vonn, Mia Hamm, Candace Parker or Abby Wambach).

However, one of the most important challenges for Angel City was to bring its good intentions to its business model.

From sponsors to allies

With experience in the NHL (Columbus Blue Jackets), MLB (Oakland Athletics) and MLS (San Jose Earthquakes), Jess Smith, Angel City’s head of revenue, explained in an interview with Efe that all the decisions of her board are based on ” values”.

For this they have defined “the three pillars of Angel City: equity, essentials and education”.

“Those are the three pillars that we are accountable for in all our things. That is the heart of our club“, he pointed.

From the moment they started looking”ways to enter” and to think about how they would “go to the market, look for sponsors and ask fans to buy season tickets“, Smith pointed out that they were very clear about one aspect: “The whole point of Angel City is that we exist to fight for fairness.”

“That doesn’t mean we can fix it right now, but at least we can talk about it with our customers, with brands, with teams, with athletes.“, he exemplified by emphasizing the club’s commitment to the LGBTQ community, racial minorities and people with disabilities.

For “essentials”, the team alludes, for example, to providing facilities and equipment so that young women can play soccer in their communities, while “education” includes all kinds of “honest discussions” with different sectors of the population.

DoorDash has committed to Angel City to provide one million meals to Angelenos in need while Sprouts has a community garden program in schools.

“With every brand and person we work with, there’s a why behind it,” said Smith, who admitted that laudable intentions on paper are not enough and that “resources” are needed to tackle these projects.

Community Success and Female Leadership

One of the most impressive aspects of Angel City is the enormous echo that it has already had in Los Angeles, so much so that in March the club announced that they had sold almost 15,000 season tickets for their first season in the NWSL (The Banc of California stadium in which they will play their games has a capacity of 22,000 people).

Smith indicated that his approach to the community has been “layered” and that he has included both events in the streets and neighborhoods to become known as the backing of its “incredible investment group”.

“There we have people like Natalie Portman, Sophia Bush, Lindsey Vonn, Billie Jean King, Alexis Ohanian… What’s really nice about Angel City is that even before we had a brand, we had the support of those investors.”

“The power and influence they (these investors) have in their own ecosystems cannot be underestimated.Smith said. Lastly, Smith referred to the uniqueness of Angel City as a women’s team and with a large majority of women in the offices.

“For someone like myself, to be working for and with other women, both at the ownership level and on the boardis unfortunately something that never existed“, he indicated.

Smith said they feel “responsibility” to do well as a pioneering experience in American football and stressed the importance of “see it and be it” (see it and be it), that is, that girls can have them as a role model for their own future.

“To see sponsors and fans validating what we are doing, and also making it real and successful, is something incredible,” he concluded.