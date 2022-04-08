World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi

The championships resumed their rights this weekend but this Friday the draw for the World Cup in Qatar. With its unprecedented dates, this World Cup will be all the more expected beyond the fact that it takes place every four years.

If Argentina and Portugal go far, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will face each other in the final of the World Cup on December 18, 2022 for what would certainly be the poster of the century. Messi and CR7 for their last World Cup. The fifth to each. A continental trophy for each one won on July 10. And we now want to imagine this final Argentina – Portugal, as explained in an article after the victory of the South Americans in Copa America. This will undoubtedly be the only possibility to definitively determine who is the better of the two, even the greatest of all time. Apart from a C1, a Ballon d’Or, maybe it’s not enough to decide?

So let’s dare to dream of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the World Cup final to conclude the end of the calendar year. Especially since if CR7 had to fight hard for the World Cup play-offs, Messi and Argentina have been undefeated for 31 games and 1,003 days. It will probably not be enough and it will of course be necessary to climb the Himalayas to find oneself at this stage, but hope gives life. Just for that, too bad if the status of reigning world champion of the Blues suffers!