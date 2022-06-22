World Football – Cristiano Ronaldo escapes a rape trial

For several years, Cristiano Ronaldo was under threat of a rape complaint in the United States. But the American justice has decided to put an end to this file.

Thirteen years after being accused of rape during a stay in Las Vegas, Cristiano Ronaldo learned this Saturday that an American judge had finally decided to dismiss the complaint by the one who claimed to be the victim. It is true that the case is rather nebulous, since in 2010, a year after the facts of which he was accused, CR7 and his lawyers had agreed to pay 375,000 dollars to the young woman so that she renounces her legal action. and that she never brings it up again. But the case had been revealed to the general public when the famous Football Leaks had come out, which had led to a new complaint from the accuser, the latter’s lawyer assuring that the effects had been devastating for this former model.

The young woman’s lawyer scored against his side

But, after being dismissed in criminal proceedings, the case continued in civil proceedings, with a financial claim for compensation close to 200 million euros. However, a Nevada judge decided to close this case, considering that the plaintiff’s lawyer had already caused considerable harm to Cristiano Ronaldo, in particular by using documents which had been the subject of a confidentiality agreement. and who came out after a theft. Cristiano Ronaldo obviously did not react to this good news, the Portuguese star of Manchester United having always denied having raped this young woman met in Las Vegas. According to the English press, CR7 has spent more than a million dollars to defend itself in this case and escape a trial.