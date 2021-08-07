Entertainment

World Heroes Mission, a new trailer for the film leaked

My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission is the title of the third film inspired by Kohei Horikoshi’s superhero saga. The film has already landed on the big screen in Japan yesterday and Studio BONES seems to have made a new trailer for the occasion not yet released on the official channels.

From the information leaked so far it seems that Horikoshi’s involvement in the film was minimal, in any case, expectations are sky-high after the excellent work of BONES study on the previous film. However, thanks to a user, a new amateur recorded promotional trailer was leaked showing unreleased scenes from the feature film.

The clip in question, lasting just under a minute, is available at the bottom of the news and portrays Deku, Bakugo and Todoroki get off a plane in flight together with Endeavor and other Heroes. The video ends with a brief taste of a battle involving the three aspiring heroes of class 1-A.

We do not know if this film will arrive in our country or not, but we suggest you stay tuned in our pages so as not to miss any news on the subject. And you, instead, what do you think of this trailer? Let us know with a comment below, but not before taking a look at the new characters in My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission.


