World Kidney Diseases Day, Illuminated Monuments – Medicine

Free screenings, information posters in dialysis centers and pharmacies, illuminated monuments. Although in a different way than usual due to the Covid pandemic, Italy is preparing to celebrate, on March 10, the World Kidney Day, to spread knowledge about chronic kidney disease, a little known condition that affects about 10% of the population. population. The press conference organized today by the Italian Society of Nephrology (Sin) took stock of the planned initiatives.
Kidney disease-related mortality continues to increase every year and is expected to be the fifth leading cause of death by 2040. But these, although they require simple urine and creatinine tests to be identified, are poorly understood by the population. For this reason, “despite the critical moment due to the pandemic and the events that are upsetting the whole world, we want to focus on kidney diseases that affect a large part of the population.
Screenings are planned in collaboration with Caritas, conferences. The monuments will be illuminated tomorrow evening in many Italian cities including Padua, Turin, Livorno and Pisa. While on March 10 at 6 pm the appointment is on Facebook with The expert responds, with the presidents Sin and Fir available to answer questions and curiosities These are initiatives – explains Massimo Morosetti, president of the Italian Kidney Foundation (Fir), Director of Uoc Nephrology of the Giovan Battista Grassi Hospital in Rome – which “aim to raise awareness for greater awareness of early diagnosis and lifestyles that have a preventive role”.
From the experts a thought also goes to the Ukrainian population and, in particular, to Ukrainian nephrological patients. “As a scientific society – added the president of Sin, Piergiorgio Messa – we want to express all our solidarity. Italian nephrologists give their utmost disposition to meet the needs of these patients who are experiencing the impossibility of going against it. to the care necessary for their survival “.
|Chronic kidney disease affects about 10% of the adult population in the world and in Italy, patients who suffer from it in an average or severe form are almost 4.5 million. Numbers that are constantly increasing due to the aging of the population and that could grow in the coming months as a ‘rebound’ effect after the stop suffered by specialist visits during the pandemic. Yet one in two Italians admits that they do not know who the specialist is
reni (46%). To highlight the knowledge gap on this condition are the results of the Bridge the knowledge gap survey, promoted by the Italian Society of Nephrology, presented today in a press conference in view of the world kidney day which is celebrated on 10 March.
From the research conducted on a sample of over 1000 Italians between 18 and 70 years it emerges that only 13.4% think they know what Chronic Kidney Disease is, while just under half of the population (48.8%) admits to having only heard it. nominate. As many as 7 out of 10 have never made specialist visits for the control of
reni. Very few know that these organs control specific hormones and that they also influence blood pressure, as well as the fact that their functioning can be affected by the use of some drugs. Only 38% know that the nephrologist is treating them, while many confuse this figure with the urologist. Real gaps in knowledge concern young people while there are no differences between northern and southern regions. These data, explains Piergiorgio Messa, president of Sin and full professor of Nephrology at the University of Milan, are “in line with that of the diagnostic delay recorded for chronic kidney disease, so it is clear that we are concerned about health. of the
reni not with a view to prevention or early intervention, but when the disease is now at an advanced stage that requires dialysis or transplantation. Kidney diseases rarely give recognizable signals, and for this reason they are often discovered by chance, at an advanced stage, during tests carried out for other reasons “.
