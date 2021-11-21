world night, new TV schedules and streaming of 11/21

Here are the TV schedules of the Superbike final. Race 1, which will probably decide the head-to-head Toprak vs Rea, starts at 04 Italian. We must be early risers …

Here are the new TV schedules of the Superbike final in Mandalika, Indonesia. The downpour that forced the organizers to cancel race 1 scheduled for Saturday at 3 pm local time (8 am Italian time) led to a change in the program. The Superpole Race, which was supposed to start at 11 local time (4 am Italian time) was canceled and replaced by the recovery of race 1, on the original distance of 21 laps. The race that will close the championship has been confirmed at 3 pm local time (8:00 am Italian time), again with 21 laps to complete.

The highlights on Corsedimoto

Sky Sport MotoGP HD will offer the two events that will be broadcast in simulcast also on TV8, in the clear. Corsedimoto will offer the highlights of the most spectacular moments, for free. To experience the showdown between Toprak Razgatliouglu and Jonathan Rea, therefore, it will be necessary to be particularly early risers. The Turkish of Yamaha has a 30-point advantage, so it is quite likely that race 1 will be decisive for the award of the title. To close the games Toprak must lose no more than five points from Rea, so he is champion even with second place, if the pursuer wins the race. The points at stake in the two races are in fact only 50.

The weather forecast

Unfortunately the weather forecast is not reassuring. For Sunday, in the time slot of the two races, rainfall is expected on the island of Lombok with a probability of 85%. We hope that, should it rain, the intensity is not comparable to that of the previous day. Two wet races would make the challenge fraught with pitfalls for Toprak: in these conditions Jonathan Rea is usually very strong.

Sunday 21 November 2021

02: 00-02: 15 WorldSBK – Warm up

02: 25-02: 40 WorldSSP – Warm up

04:00 WorldSBK Race 1 – live SKY MotoGP HD

06:30 WorldSSP – Race 2 live SKY MotoGP HD

08:00 WorldSBK – Race 2 (live SKY MotoGP HD and TV8)

Jonathan Rea “In Testa, my autobiography” Also for sale on Amazon Books



