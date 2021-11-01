World Vegan Day, 10 reasons to become vegan now

World Vegan Day can be a good food for thought on what to change to improve an aspect of your life. La Peta, which provides a list of 10 good reasons to start eliminating products of animal origin from one’s diet, helps us understand why starting today to “weigh” less on other living beings, on the environment and on the world.

Lose weight and be energetic

If your first goal is to lose weight, know that vegans weigh an average of 20 kilos less than carnivores. And, unlike other unhealthy diets, which leave you feeling tired and expose you to the risk of the yo-yo effect, becoming vegan is the best way to eliminate excess fat forever, but always feeling full of energy. .

Helping the animals

Each vegan spares more than 100 animals from horrific abuse every year. Choosing to go vegan by eliminating meat, eggs and dairy products from your diet is the easiest way to help animals. In fact, milk, eggs and even honey cannot be materially obtained without killing innocent living beings.

Be healthier

The vegan diet is a godsend for your health: according to the American Dietetic Association, vegans are less likely to develop heart disease, cancer, diabetes and high blood pressure, which are the most common diseases among carnivores. Vegans get all the nutrients they need to be healthy and fit (for example, vegetable protein, fiber, minerals), but eliminating all the negative effects of meat, from cholesterol to saturated animal fats.

Eat delicious foods

If you are worried about having to give up a hamburger or an ice cream, stop doing it: the vegan alternatives are more and more and really delicious. They are also healthier and do not harm any animals.

The meat is dirty

Disgusting but true: Meat is often contaminated with feces, blood, and other body fluids, which make animal products the main source of food poisoning. Scientists from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health analyzed chickens sold in a supermarket, finding that 96% were contaminated with the Gram negative bacterium Campylobacter, which causes food poisoning, with diarrhea, cramps, abdominal pain and fever.

Help feed the world

Eating meat is not only bad for animals, but also for people. 60% of all crops in North America and Europe go to farms. For example, poultry fed with a balanced diet and in perfect climatic conditions need at least 2.2 kg of food to gain 1 kg of weight. But only 55% of a chicken’s weight is edible. Therefore, it takes 4 kg of food to make 1 kg of chicken. All of this plant food could be used much more efficiently if it were grown directly for people.

Save the Planet

Eating meat is one of the worst things that can be done for the Earth. It is a waste that causes enormous amounts of pollution. The meat industry is a major cause of climate change. Adopting a vegan diet is much more important than choosing, for example, a sustainable car in the fight against climate change.

Follow the stars

The list of stars who avoid eating animal meat continues to grow: Moby, Paul McCartnay, Prince, Julia “Butterfly” Hill, Tobey Maguire, Joaquin Phoenix, Natalie Portman, Tobey McGuire, Shania Twain, Alicia Silverstone, Anthony Kiedis, Casey Affleck, Kristen Bell, Joss Stone, Anne Hathaway and Carrie Underwood are just a few of the famous vegans and vegetarians.

Look sexy and be sexy

Vegans tend to be leaner than carnivores and have more energy, which is perfect for “lively games” with your special someone. Being vegan helps you shine from the inside out and is a prerequisite for being truly attractive.

Pigs are smart

Most people are very unfamiliar with pigs, chickens, fish and cows. But he loves dogs and cats, not knowing that even animals used for food are just as intelligent and capable of suffering as the animals that are part of our families.

In short, these are some of the reasons why, according to Peta, you need to become vegan. But doing it seriously is a real challenge, which requires method, patience and a lot of motivation, because if you don’t really decide to follow this path, you will find a thousand difficulties along the way.

In short, if you still don’t feel like becoming vegan at any moment, you could start by excluding meat and fish, gradually decreasing their consumption until you get to zero. Then, over time, also eliminating the milk and eggs.

