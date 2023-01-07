Wouldn’t Rihanna be rehearsing for the Super Bowl? This is what they say about the singer

Fans of concerts and international music were thrilled when, a few months ago, it became known that Rihanna would be in charge of presenting himself at the Show halftime of the Super Bowl, one of the most important in world entertainment. Without a doubt, the fans of the R & B artist assure on social networks that this will be a historic presentation of her idol, who has not been on stage for a long time.

What about Rihanna?

On February 12, the artist from Barbados will be on the same stage where Shakira and Jennifer López sang at the beginning of 2020. Artists of the stature of Madonna, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Lady Gaga have passed through there. , Justin Timberlake and Maroon 5.

Almost a month after the event, new details are known about what could be the preparations for the Show. Rumors suggest that, since the announcement of Rihanna’s participation, the 34-year-old artist would only have rehearsed her presentation, choreography and staging once, in addition, she would not have attended the meetings about the details of the show and left the audience waiting. sponsor team.

“My friend is working on the production of the Super Bowl halftime show. Rihanna got a midnight call and showed up at 5:00 a.m. She kept a lot of Apple employees waiting for hours,” says an alleged email that started the rumors.

Will Rihanna take her son to the Super Bowl?

Last year was one of the best for the interpreter of Umbrella, who gave birth to her first child on May 13 in Los Angeles, born from her relationship with rapper A$AP Rocky. International media assure that the 7-month-old baby would also be the protagonist of her presentation.

“This Super Bowl is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and she wouldn’t let her son miss it for the world. Rocky has been very supportive and even though she is a bit nervous about the whole thing, he has helped her by being there for her and reassuring her.”revealed an anonymous source to hollywood life.