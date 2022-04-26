WoW: after Shakira, Michael Jackson and The Nutcracker, what dance for the new Dracthyr race?

Announced last week, the next World of Warcraft expansion is called Dragonflight. It integrates a new race named Dracthyr which will have a humanoid form and whose dance is inspired by a well-known electro group.

Evocative Dracthyr: a dance inspired by LMFAO?

Last week saw the announcement of the new and ninth expansion for World of Warcraft. Named Dragonflight, it puts dragons at the heart of its story and its gameplay. They play a prominent role in the history of Warcraft (which we try to summarize in the article devoted to the analysis of the trailer of the extension) and will also be at the forefront of gameplay.

Indeed, a new race will be available for Dragonflight. The Dracthyrsraised by Neltharion on the Isle of Dragons, have a humanoid and draconic form. Players will alternate between the two for battles. This race is also a novelty in terms of gameplay since it comes with a unique class called evocative who can charge his spells before casting them.

The two forms of the Dracthyrs

And if Blizzard still has to provide some details about the class, some details have not gone unnoticed by the community of World of Warcraft players: the dance performed by the Dracthyrs. Before going into the details of this one, it is important to remember that each race in the game has its own dance that can be performed with the “/dance“. However, these dances are all inspired by more or less known choreographies: Billie John by Michael Jackson for the male Night Elves, Whenever, Wherever of Shakira for Troll Women or even the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy of Nutcracker for the Kultirassiennes.

What about the Dracthyrs? More than a one-piece dance in particular, it was a type of dance that served as a model for the new Draconid race: the shufflewhich can be seen below (but it is also available in the press corner of the Blizzard site). A dance popularized in the underground districts of Melbourne in Australia, and whose reputation skyrocketed in the years 2000/2010 with the electro group LMFAO and in particular Party Rock Anthem. This is not a first, since it was already the dance used for the pandaren men.