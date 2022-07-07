Wrestlers with dwarfism fight dressed as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Digital Millennium

A couple of weeks ago, one of the most mediatic trials of recent years took place after Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife, Ambear Heard, for defamation. The actor was the winner by decision of the jury and now the former Aquaman actress must pay a large amount of money.

Thousands of Internet users were aware of how the trial was carried out and some decided to bring out their most creative side to become a trendfrom songs dedicated to the moment to some parodies about the situations narrated in court.

This dispute reached a professional wrestling ring at the hands of the Micromania company that in one of its shows in Hollywood had as its main fight ‘Mini Amber Heard’ fighting against ‘Mini Johnny Depp’ who also had the support of ‘Mini Camile Vasquez’.

The wrestlers with dwarfism characterized as the famous figures staged a fight that amazed the entire public present and that also impacts all those who watch the fight on social networks.

As expected, the fight was a bit exaggerated to provide a great show for all attendees. Chairs, trash cans and more were the items that were present during the fight.

‘Mini Johnny Depp’ was the fighter who was victorious in the fight, curiously the actor’s entrance music was the theme of Pirates of the Caribbean.

