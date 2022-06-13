WSOP 2022 – Winamax

Neymar Jr. makes his World Series of Poker debut

Event #26: Limit Hold’em Championship $10,000 (Day 1)

If you go for a walk around the Purple section of the Paris Ballroom, you are likely to witness a small crowd along the rope of the rail… immediately dissipated by overzealous security guards. As for the three gorillas in khaki outfits armed from head to toe, they are not there for a simple routine exercise either. No, the reason for all this is as simple as it is unexpected: Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior says Neymar Jr.has decided to enter the $10,000 Limit Hold’em Championship.

“His bodyguard told me he was probably gonna stay a week,” Fausto slipped to me as yours truly watched the Stud Championship and High Roller PLO finals out of the corner of his eye. the Brazilian has thus set his sights on the most expensive tournament that came to hand, no doubt encouraged by his friend and coach Andre Akkarimulti-court player who must have given him a tip or two.

Crossed many times on EPT festivals, in particular on high stakes events in Barcelona and Monte-Carlo, where he generates a passion as intense as it is brief, the Parisian striker, on the other hand, performs his baptism of fire on a WSOP tournament. A great first which was again short-lived, not without having happily animated his table, with great reinforcements of 3, 4 or even 5-bets. The rest of his evening will take place right next door, in the padded seats of the King’s Lounge. Notice to those interested…