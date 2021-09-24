X Factor 2021, the report cards: ‘Bambola’, ‘Muchacha’ and the worst that becomes sublime

The engines are warming up. The judges have fun, refine the wickedness, exchange a few digs, but we understand that now they know each other and know how to defuse, without becoming boring. Among the aspiring competitors, even if the phenomenon is missing this evening, the quality is high and not a few of them will end up at the live shows. And there is also some wonderful material for our Z Factor, the worst of the worst this time around is sublime. Because let’s be honest: there are those who continue to sing Doll And Muchacha and who is lying.

L8 vote: 10

What a bomb. How he sings, how he performs, how he breaks you inside, how he combines sweetness and anger, how he has the courage to think that incipit and then press the accelerator of an extreme trap that he has inside, which he accompanies with those disharmonious and perfect movements. The only thing that doesn’t work is when without a hat you discover that she has hair styled with Uniposca. But he manages to remain credible even with Fabio Fazio’s hairstyle. What a desire to hear all his unpublished works (and it can be said of very few, so far).

22:22 grade: 9.5

A futurist rapper in 2021. A sensational performer. A NAIP that also deconstructs the word. It is difficult to understand how and where he can find a place in the music market. Or even just in music. But you know you want to find it yourself, because I would go in a hurry to one of his concerts-happening-show-performance-installation. And his resistance to imagining doing a cover in case of arrival at the lives is also wonderful, and to confess it before the judges vote. A cheeky way to claim your creative independence.

Fellow and Barkee grade: 9

One on the piano that seems to follow and then let go of a difficult and powerful piece and the other with that complicated arpeggio that is harmonic while going on a different level than text and rhythm. Two voices that would not seem suitable and then they are there to hypnotize you, a stage presence that imposes itself despite everything. When would-be competitors aren’t freaks but are (like L8 who even got it tattooed), they are remarkable artists. Fellow, so tall and disoriented, but decisive and delicate while singing with those basses that we have not heard much in these parts, Barkee with his gaffe (“I started with rap then I discovered music”, he told Manuelito) and his permanent dystonia and that closed, almost timid but irresistible voice will make us enjoy a lot. You could work on the look. Indeed no, they would lose their outsider charm.

Beckenbauer, Noite, Tangram grade: 8.5

The impression is that the groups, especially above the three components, at X Factor struggle. After all, the Måneskin have won everything that not even the Inter of the treble, but in these parts they finished second like any other Toto Cutugno. Who knows if the Beckenbauers, who grew up in dad during the lockdown and the pandemic, so elegant and original, with their unexpected peaks, the changes of direction in the singing and in the words and that singer who is much better than we think (and the band sounds great). And if the Noite, so wonderfully normally exceptional (or the other way around, who knows) will. And the Tangrams, which seem to pinch the world and at the same time enter it with the right wickedness. Let’s hope so, even if they may have to make each other’s shoes. But they have a nice identity and are cool, a lot, without knowing they are.

Miriam, Michela Amadori, Phoebe grade: 8

What rumors. What an attitude. And what courage. They have difficult stories: the first is a black girl with her busker mother, loved but from whom she ran away to live with her grandmother (lady adopt me, I already love her), the second decided to accept her colorful and atypical femininity compared to the prevailing aesthetic stereotypes, the third has challenged panic attacks to face her fears and break her self-enclosure by catapulting herself to X Factor. Really good: Miriam has a strong and different timbre, she sings Bruce Springsteen on his birthday and plays Dancing in the Dark with a dry, no-frills urgency. Michela should be taken steadily on Broadway. Now. Phoebe sitting there offers us a Billie Eilish who could smell of Casadilego or Melancholia, to name two recent competitors, and the impression is that finding out where she will go will be a great challenge. But let’s be careful, the judges are careful and you girls be careful: their talent goes beyond the message that Manuelito has brought out one time too many, because the latter could crush and weaken them. This X Factor seems to want to look for exemplary stories and may end up missing out on the music.

Garbino grade: 7.5

Perhaps Manuel’s only mistake (his majesty probably just wanted to show that she too can be wrong). I want Elisabetta and Jago at live shows but above all as best friends: the phrase “we always choose the same potato on the plate” is something that not even Mika could come up with. I belong to you it is a masterpiece, we know it, but now we understand that it was just badly assembled. Their (dis) cover is a bit Simon & Garfunkel, a bit The Andre and seems to want to touch the Jalisse, stopping a moment before. Situationists the right, they must be reviewed to understand if they have had only an excellent intuition or this ability to reread it can apply it everywhere.

Etta grade: 7

His song is bad. But it is functional to make us understand who he is. It makes you want to hear from her again, see her again, meet her at the bar and laugh together (“if I look stupid it’s because I am” is like an Oscar). He did not bring an unreleased, but the musical equivalent of a well-written European curriculum vitae. Luckily he faced those who know how to see beyond. The 7 also earns it for sincere and empathic participation in the performance of others. The impression is that it will be impossible not to adore it, perhaps even beyond its merits. I’m going to sign up for the #teametta to discover that I fell in love again tonight.

The judges and Ludovico grade: 6.5

They are not the best judges that X Factor has had (oh my God, Manuel and Mika are), but they are certainly the best group. And now they love each other, they have fun together, you see it from the dancing interludes in which physically they look for each other more, you see it in the way in which roles are recognized, jokes are raised, they exchange glances. They work, too. As always in the selections, the lion’s share goes to Mika, with his brilliant phrases and his elegant ruthlessness. “What does talkative mean, is it an erotic thing?” We are logoerotic! ». That it was hot, ours, you understand when he laughs gleefully at the name Dik Dik, and everyone must hurry to tell him that it is an Italian historical group. But he already imagined something else, with a c too many. And then the wickedness – the one desired by a thoroughbred showman, but also the unconscious and natural one – that makes him say to someone he adored “you are not sensual, but your voice is”. And Manuel follows him, a different twin, when Matteo Milazzo gives a yes to the neomelodic and then says “sure to come with the Palermo shirt …” commenting on his pink t-shirt. Knowing that to him, from Catania, it will cost a lot. And Ludovico Tersigni continues to hold his own, disoriented in the face of the strangeness of the most trash provinato (which he indulges) and in awe only with Miriam’s grandmother. But who wouldn’t be, with that extraordinary woman?

Loading... Advertisements

Mutonia grade: 6

Well done, a lot. But Manuel is right, “you must be annoying.” Incredible how they self-sabotage within the same song, trying to tame the alternative rock, but shirtless. For now, only the latest vocal solo and heart-shaped glasses are annoying. They have talent, but that the rocker with the hard and pure look is so afraid of taking risks is a contradiction in terms. Either they set the studio on fire next time, or goodbye and thank you. The alt rock of a tattooed Winnie The Pooh who does the bad boy moves and then with his heart-shaped glasses welcomes the skeptical yes of the judges with a lot of pouting and nodding in fear we do not deserve it.

Matteo Milazzo grade: 5

He would have deserved 4 yeses just for going to say on that stage that he enjoys life and goes to the sea in an edition in which the healthiest has been in therapy since he was born and when you ask how you are to an aspiring X Factor competitor you don’t know what tragedy you will end up in. And then dedicate his neomelodica to Emma Doll it is wonderfully suicidal. And it also passed with three yeses. Manuel is right when he says “he had the balls to come and propose this genre here.” But the insufficiency takes it out because I feel dirty while I rock my son Bruno and sing to him Doll which I already know almost all by heart.

Neomelodics are like gumdrops: they stick to your teeth and are impossible to spit out, but you can’t stop eating them.

Giuspi grade: 4

It makes your skin crawl with its hymn to scrounging. And that’s not a compliment. While he was there he could “beat” someone even a decent voice. Or alternatively a just decent text.

Marey grade: 3

Singing something that doesn’t make sense with a Pokémon hat. Be the first in 15 editions to have a “quatto no” in chorus. Here we are one step away from genius, but no one has the courage to side with his crazy talent. Too bad, because it was from the time of Jamiroquai that we didn’t see someone wearing such ugly headgear.

Vayder grade: 2

I thought about it a lot before giving it a bad grade, it scares me. Clearly she is from the KGB, she was the only one who had the courage to challenge Mika. He doesn’t guess an entry time, he screams like a Cossack who has hidden his vodka, he chooses a song that he must have already mistreated in the worst karaoke bars in Caracas. That singing – that unlikely resume that the judges exposed may only have been written by Putin – is her cover activity when she is not administering polonium to journalists who criticize her, is evident from how she slaughtered. Cry Baby. So much and so painfully bad that we suspect it was a message to dormant terrorist cells here in Italy.

Zeno Lee grade: 1

Bravo… if he were an entertainer for LSD addicted children’s parties.

Malo grade: 0

I repeat, a fifth judge would be needed to identify the Z Factor. Imagine a trashy team, a team of people who insult the music so well and so much that they are loved. They didn’t understand Malo, why Muchacha it’s terribly exciting, that’s all we want to hear but we don’t have the courage to ask. The day of our stag or hen party. While we are dressed as grouse, atoning penances devised by sadistic friends and elaborating pre-ceremony escape plans. When calling ourselves drunk was an understatement. Here Malo is the spirit of the future marriage: the one that shows you the muchacha that kisses you with its beautiful facha. With the physique of a second-rate stripper and the look of Sfera Ebbasta.