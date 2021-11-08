Xavi to Barcelona: “Brazil wanted me, but my heart is here”

“I am sure that we can do well with a medium-long term project” were the first words of the former midfielder as a coach in front of 10 thousand fans. “To win you need precise rules, that’s the first thing Guardiola told me”

Xavi has returned home. He left in 2015, today he was presented at the Camp Nou, open to the public: 10,000 people and a lot of emotion for this highly anticipated return. “He is a friend and I would have liked to give him to the team in better conditions – said the president Joan Laporta with great honesty – but I am sure that he will take care of improving the situation and that he knows that he has our unconditional support. they will go wrong, he will have even more support “.

No to Brazil – “Actually on a sporting level it is not the best time to return – Xavi underlined – but I had no doubts. I said no twice, in January and in the summer of 2020, because I did not feel ready and there was uncertainty. Now I had no doubts. It will be difficult, but I’m sure we can do it. ” Immediately a curiosity: “Yes, it is true that they had sought me from the Brazilian federation, they wanted me to join Tite’s staff and replace him after the World Cup in Qatar. But my place is here, in the club of my heart, where I spent half life “.

The rules – Xavi, 41, was presented on the grass of the Camp Nou and always signed his contract there until 2024, something never seen before at Barça, surrounded by family and with Laporta radiant: “This is a day that will make history of the club “. Then Xavi went to the press room and with Laporta answered the questions for an hour. He repeated the words order and rules many times. “Without order you cannot win. When there was order we won, when there was no order we lost”. A mantra this that Xavi has unveiled in at least 6-7 answers. “We need precise rules, and this is the first thing Guardiola told me when he started training in 2008. It’s not about being tough, no, but about designing and enforcing a precise code. Without rules, you can’t go anywhere. part”.

The game idea – The name of Guardiola has been repeated many times, as well as that of Cruijff, and of Rijkaard. The idea, the philosophy of the game come from there: “This, in addition to being the best club in the world, is also the most difficult club in the world, because here it is not enough to win 1-0 in the 90 ‘, people are not happy . You have to play well and win. It is not worth drawing, much less losing. You have to win and do it by playing well. Attacking, pressing high, holding the ball, making it circulate and giving a show. This we will try to do. I know that there is to be done. result immediately, but we will not compromise, we do not speculate here. And I am sure of one thing: if we play well, as we like it, we will win. I’m back because I’m sure we can do well. When I don’t know, let’s say that this is a medium-long term project “. And on the former myths who sit on the bench, there are those who did well like Guardiola, others like Solskjaer, Lampard or Pirlo less: “I hope to be part of the first group – he said laughing – that of Pep and Zidane “. And on Pep: “Comparisons with his arrival in 2008 are already a success for me: we are talking about the best coach in the world”.

One at a time – Xavi said he spoke with Messi, asked for the renewal of Dembélé who will be released in June, said his friends and captains Piqué, Busquets, Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto will ask more than others, he praised the new generation of talents, “extraordinary in quality and precocity” and said he is looking forward to November 20, the day of his debut as a coach, at the Camp Nou and in the derby with Espanyol which have the same points in the standings as Barça (with one more match): “We will go on match after match, always trying to win. Because this is Barcelona. People have to understand that quickly. Only victory is worth it, and it has to come with great football.” For Xavi there is a lot of work to do. The birthmark is equally great. And so is the enthusiasm.

November 8, 2021 (change November 8, 2021 | 17:34)

