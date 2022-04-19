Xbox launches a new contest in which it will give away $1 million to one lucky winner

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

It seems that Microsoft and Xbox never tire of spending money to keep their community happy. We say this because, after buying studios, giving away money for their store and raffling off consoles, the company has now prepared a contest in which it will give away $1,000,000 USD to a lucky winner.

What happens is that Microsoft announced that it closed an alliance with NBA 2K22 and with the New York Liberty, a professional WNBA team. This to organize a contest in which an Xbox and WNBA fan will have the opportunity to change her life by winning up to $1,000,000 USD.

The name of the competition is Xbox $1 Million Half-Court Short. This is a challenge in which any resident of the United States who is 13 years of age or older can participate. To participate, they must first upload a video to Twitter or Instagram in which they show their best half court shot in NBA 2K22.

The contest managers will choose a participant at random. The chosen one will take an all paid trip to New York to see a New York Liberty game that will be held on June 23. At halftime of the game he will have the opportunity to take a shot from half court and if he makes a basket, he will walk away with $1,000,000 USD. It is important to note that this amount will not be received in one fell swoop, but will be given $25,000 USD interest-free per year for 40 years. The winner may also elect to receive a direct payment of $626,507.37 USD.

But what if it fails? Will you leave empty handed? Not fortunately. Even if the player takes the shot and misses the shot he will receive $10,000 USD. Nothing bad!

What did you think of this contest? Would you like to participate in something like this? Tell us in the comments.

Follow this link for more Xbox related news.

Related Video: News Roundup – Week 14 of 2022

Source