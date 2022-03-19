Xbox reinforces its indie catalog: all the games announced at the ID@Xbox Showcase

Independent games also have their place in the events of the big publishers. The State of Play on March 9 gave a good account of this when they showed the news of PlayStation 4 and Play Station 5. A few days later it was Microsoft that organized a new streaming presentationalthough this time focused exclusively on indie titles.

At ID@Xbox Showcase Dozens of independent productions have been seen, which will be marketed on Xbox and PC consoles. Not all the products shown are exclusive to the platform, since some also come out on systems such as PS4, PS5 or Nintendo Switch. Be that as it may, these are all the video games that have made an appearance.

Tunic.

Immortality (Half Mermaid, Console) – Summer 2022

The new production by Sam Barlow, creator of Her Story, is a trilogy in interactive movie format that addresses the mystery of what happened to Marissa Marcel. The player will have to review the footage of your lost movies to solve the mystery. Immortality will be available this summer for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Game Pass.

Flintlock The Siege of Dawn (Kepler Interactive/A44, Console) – 2022

In Flintock The Siege of Dawn there are gods and weapons, an open world and Action RPG style gameplay in charge from the creators of Ashen. We must join Nor and his mysterious companion Enki to embark on a journey of revenge, in which neither magic nor fierce battles will be lacking. It will be out in 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5 and PC. On Xbox Game Pass from day 1.

Cursed to Golf (Thunderful Games/chuhai labs, PC) – Undated

A game of golf but not as you imagine it. It is an adventure focused on this sport in which each ball throw will be important. The Thunderful Games production is designed exclusively for PC and offers power-ups, dungeons, lots of replayability and a single goal: get out of Golf Purgatory at all costs.

Escape Academy (iam8bit/Coin Crew/Skybound Games, console) – 2022

The Escape Academy school teaches its students to become a true escape room master. It promises to offer a good number of rooms created by hand with expert designers. It can be played alone or accompanied by a friend, both locally and online. It will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox Game Pass, PS4, PS5, and PC.

Whalefall (Whitethorn Games, console) – Undated

A mix between SRPG and JRPG set in a fantasy world inspired by The Lord of the Rings, as well as Konami’s Suikoden saga and Square Enix’s Final Fantasy series. On the continent of Osfeld, the borders blur and huge flying whales occupy the sky. Every time one of these beasts dies and falls, society changes irremediably in the face of tragedy. It is confirmed for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.

Wrestle Quest (Skybound Games/Mega Cat Studios, console) – Undated

Wrestling within the role-playing and fantasy genre? This is Wrestle Quest, a game that will include characters like Macho Man, Randy Savage, Andre the Giant and many more. Achieving glory is not for everyone, but our hero will embark on an epic journey to prove the stuff he is made of. It does not yet have a release date, but it will be marketed on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and Steam.

Crusader Kings III (Paradox Interactive, Console) – March 29, 2022

Paradox Interactive’s strategy game has debuted on PC, but there are only a few weeks left for console gamers to take command of their army. The title, available from March 29 also on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, presents us an alternate story in which we must actively intervene. In addition, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have the opportunity to enjoy it from the day of launch.

Trek to Yomi (Devolver Digital, console) – Spring 2022

The beautiful samurai game developed by Leonard Menchiari draws inspiration from classic japanese movies, especially in those old silent films. Trek to Yomi presents a visual style in black and white, which combines perfectly with everything that the developer wanted to give it. Battles, emotions and many adventures await us. It will be out in spring 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5 and PC. On the other hand, it will also come to the Xbox Game Pass service.

Other games shown during the event