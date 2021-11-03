Xbox teases Keighley for the Game Awards: “we’d like to see the games”

THE The Game Awards approach, and Geoff Keighley starts reminding us on Twitter as Xbox does not miss the opportunity to have its say.

The event, in addition to being the moment in which the best of the videogame year is celebrated, repeatedly gave the opportunity to present titles such as It Takes Two for instance.

Who, to bring up your own Xbox, is right inside the Xbox Game Pass November free games library.

At the same time, some games were removed from the catalog in November, as is always the case. We hope your favorites aren’t there.

Little is missing, we said, to The Game Awards, the video game Oscars hosted by Geoff Keighley to be held on December 10, 2021.

The journalist patron of the event recently asked his followers about Twitter what they wanted from the event, e what they could do to make it even more epic in these six weeks.

The answers were obviously many, between those serious and those less, while in the middle there is a user who has requested a musical performance of the soundtrack of No More Heroes 3.

Among the comments from Keighley’s tweet there is also that of the official Xbox profile, who made a very specific request:

We would like to see the games, Geoff. – Xbox (@Xbox) November 2, 2021

«- What should we do to The Game Awards? What do you want to see? Such a special show is coming up, but what should I keep in mind as we build it these six weeks? – We’d like to see the games, Geoff. “

The exchange did not go unnoticed, and fans commented below the reactions to the ironic response of the Xbox profile.

Among the commentators there are those who recalled that, two years ago, just at The Game Awards it was shown Hellblade 2, which will be released exclusively and about which we still know little.

While shooting digs here and there, Xbox also has time to think about the console of the future, precisely of the 2042.

And who knows that during the event nA recently discussed game will not be shown, inspired by the works of Studio Ghibli.